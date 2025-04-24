WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: lg | electronics | u.s. | production | prices

LG Weighs Raising Prices, Moving Production to US

LG Weighs Raising Prices, Moving Production to US
People work at a refrigerator plant, a subsidiary of the Korean appliance maker LG, in Taizhou city in east China's Jiangsu province. (AP/2024 file)

Thursday, 24 April 2025 09:22 AM EDT

LG Electronics is considering price increases for some products in response to U.S. tariffs and is also reviewing its options for shifting production of home appliances to the United States, the South Korean company said Thursday.

"We are optimizing our production locations and also considering price hikes through discussions with our distribution channels as a potential response," LG senior vice president Kim I-kueon said in a post-earnings conference call.

Kim said LG was considering moving manufacturing of home appliances, including washers and dryers, to its factory in the U.S. state of Tennessee.

The Tennessee plant's output could cover nearly one-fifth of LG's total home appliance sales in the U.S. market, he added.

LG expects tariffs will have a major impact on its business from the third quarter if they go ahead, Kim said, adding that, in the meantime, the company had established a roadmap for price hikes to mitigate them.

U.S. President Donald Trump has paused a raft of tariffs against dozens of trading partners until July.

Asked about LG's Indian unit's delayed initial public offering, Kim said the company would not rush the decision and would instead first thoroughly review the optimal timing for the IPO.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
LG Electronics is considering price increases for some products in response to U.S. tariffs and is also reviewing its options for shifting production of home appliances to the United States, the South Korean company said Thursday.
lg, electronics, u.s., production, prices
197
2025-22-24
Thursday, 24 April 2025 09:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved