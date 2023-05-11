Levi's to Expand Unisex Line Despite Bud Blowback

Citing customer demand, Levi’s plans to slowly expand its gender-neutral line of denim, which it first launched in 2017.



Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh brushed off concerns of any backlash, like that which has aggrieved Bud Light since its tie-up with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, the New York Post reports.



After that April 1 launch, Bud Light sales have fallen as much as 30% in some regions of the country. Nationwide, they’re down 23%, according to NielsenIQ data.



“We know that some women buy some men’s products and some men buy women’s products,” Bergh said at an Axios BFD conference Wednesday in San Francisco. “We know what goes on. We’ve got the research and the data to show it.”



When asked by the moderator how the 170-year-old American company planned to address the 1% of adults who “currently describe themselves as transgender, non-binary, non-conforming or gender fluid,” Bergh didn’t address the Bud Light dustup directly.



Instead, the CEO said that Levi Strauss has a gender-neutral line.



Levi’s first released a small unisex offering, Line 8, in 2017, followed by a guide to unisex shopping in 2019. The following year, Levi’s blogged that its iconic 501 jeans are made “for a variety of bodies, no matter the gender.”