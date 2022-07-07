×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: levi strauss | denim | jeans | higher costs | customer demand | upscale casual

Levi Strauss Thrives on Pricier Denims, Strong Demand

Levi Strauss Thrives on Pricier Denims, Strong Demand
(AP)

Thursday, 07 July 2022 04:37 PM EDT

Levi Strauss & Co. trumped estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, bolstered by higher prices and strong demand for its denim jeans as consumers get back to offices and social events.

The company's shares rose about 5% in extended trading, after Levi also bumped up its quarterly dividend by 20% to 12 cents per share.

Comfortable clothing has stayed in fashion even as the world returns to normal after the pandemic, boosting sales of Levi's baggy and high-waisted jeans.

That helped it record a 15% jump in second-quarter revenue despite price hikes to counter surging costs that are affecting many U.S. companies.

The Dockers and Denizen owner's total revenue of $1.47 billion came in above analysts' expectation of $1.43 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

It saw a 17% rise in the Americas region while Asia notched a 16% increase.

However, net income for the quarter ended May 29 fell 23% to $49.7 million, or 12 cents per share, as the jeans maker recorded $60 million in charges related to its decision to suspend operations in Russia.

Excluding items, the 169-year-old company earned 29 cents per share, beating estimates of 23 cents, and also reaffirmed its revenue and profit forecasts for 2022.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Levi Strauss & Co. trumped estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, bolstered by higher prices and strong demand for its denim jeans as consumers get back to offices and social events.
levi strauss, denim, jeans, higher costs, customer demand, upscale casual
203
2022-37-07
Thursday, 07 July 2022 04:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved