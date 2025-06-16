WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: leonard lauder | estee lauder | chairman | obituary

Estee Lauder Chairman Emeritus Leonard Lauder Dies at 92

Leonard Lauder, chairman emeritus of Estee Lauder Companies, attends a launch party in New York. (Stephen Chernin/AP/2016 file)

Monday, 16 June 2025 08:17 AM EDT

Estee Lauder said Sunday that its chairman emeritus, Leonard Lauder, died on Saturday at the age of 92.

Lauder joined the company in 1958 and played a key role in transforming the business from a handful of products sold under a single brand in U.S. stores to a multi-brand cosmetics giant.

He was the son of company founders Estee Lauder and Joseph Lauder.

He served many roles at Estee Lauder over six decades and led the launch of many brands including Aramis, Clinique and Lab Series, the company said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


