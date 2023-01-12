LendingClub Cuts 14% of Workforce

Thursday, 12 January 2023 04:27 PM EST
LendingClub Corp. said Thursday it has laid off 14% of its workforce, or 225 employees, joining several financial firms which cut costs as threats of a recession loom large.
© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.