LendingClub Cuts 14% of Workforce

LendingClub Cuts 14% of Workforce
(AP)

Thursday, 12 January 2023 04:27 PM EST

LendingClub Corp. said Thursday it has laid off 14% of its workforce, or 225 employees, joining several financial firms which cut costs as threats of a recession loom large.

Thursday, 12 January 2023 04:27 PM
