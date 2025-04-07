WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: lawrence summers | stocks | turbulence | trade | war

Harvard's Lawrence Summers Warns of More Turbulence Ahead

Harvard's Lawrence Summers Warns of More Turbulence Ahead
U.S. economist Lawrence Summers at the G20 Economy and Finance Ministers meeting in Venice, Italy. (Luca Bruno/AP/2021 file)

By    |   Monday, 07 April 2025 07:55 AM EDT

Harvard University economist Lawrence Summers warned that the stock market turbulence is likely to continue, likening last week’s $5.4 trillion market wipeout to 1987’s Black Monday.

“This was the fourth-largest two-day move since the second World War,” Summers wrote on X.

“The other three were the 1987 crash, the 2008 financial crisis, and the COVID pandemic,” said the former Treasury Secretary under the Clinton administration.

On "Black Monday," October 19, 1987, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 508 points, or 22.6%, the largest one-day percentage drop in its history.

“A drop of this magnitude signals that there’s likely to be trouble ahead, and people ought to just be very cautious,” continued the former National Economic Council director for President Barak Obama.

Urgent: BRICS Nations Targets U.S. Dollar Supremacy with Anti-Dollar Move, Trump Reacts... See Here

U.S. and global stock markets sank last week after President Donald Trump imposed hefty retaliatory tariffs on China, the European Union and a slew of other nations, on top of a 10% levy on all U.S. imports. The S&P 500 Index declined to its lowest level in 11 months, slashing $5.4 trillion in market value in just two trading sessions.

In the three trading days following Trump's announcement of broad reciprocal tariffs on almost all countries, stock markets across the world have nosedived, while investors have barreled into U.S. government bonds as both a safe haven and a bet on Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Some hedge funds are offloading all or most of their stock holdings as the Trump trade war heats up.

In premarket trading Monday, U.S. stock index futures continued to plummet, and the S&P 500 looked set to confirm a bear market. Nasdaq entered a bear market on Friday.

Lee Barney

Lee Barney, Newsmax’s financial editor, has been a financial journalist for 30 years, covering the economy, retirement planning, investing and financial technology.

© 2025 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Harvard University economist Lawrence Summers warned that the stock market turbulence is likely to continue, likening last week's $5.4 trillion market wipeout to 1987's Black Monday.
lawrence summers, stocks, turbulence, trade, war
288
2025-55-07
Monday, 07 April 2025 07:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved