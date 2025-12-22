Ellison Pledges $40B Backstop as Paramount Presses Warner Bid

Paramount escalated its pursuit of Warner Bros. Discovery Monday, unveiling a revised offer backed by a sweeping personal commitment from Oracle founder Larry Ellison that aims to blunt board concerns over financing certainty, CNBC reports.

At the center of the update is Ellison’s agreement to personally guarantee roughly $40 billion of the equity financing tied to Paramount’s proposal, along with potential damages related to the transaction.

The pledge marks the most direct financial involvement yet from the billionaire, whose family controls Paramount.

The company also said Ellison has committed to keeping the Ellison family trust intact throughout the deal process, agreeing not to revoke the decades-old trust or shift its assets while the transaction remains under review.

Paramount framed the promise as a safeguard designed to ensure continuity of backing through closing.

Warner Bros. Discovery previously rebuffed Paramount’s initial bid and has been moving forward with a competing transaction involving Netflix for select film, television, and streaming assets. Paramount’s latest move effectively raises the stakes, positioning the offer as fully financed despite Warner’s stated reservations.

In addition to the personal guarantee, Paramount boosted the breakup fee attached to its proposal to $5.8 billion, matching the penalty Warner negotiated in its Netflix agreement and placing it among the largest termination fees ever attached to a media merger.

Warner executives have publicly cited uncertainty around the Ellison family’s financial backing as a central issue in earlier talks, underscoring the significance of Monday’s announcement. Paramount maintains that its revised bid delivers both higher certainty and full value for shareholders, including a cash payout of $30 per share.

Neither Warner Bros. Discovery nor Netflix immediately commented on the revised offer.