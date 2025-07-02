WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: lands end | authentic brands | whp global

Lands' End Attracts Bids From Authentic Brands, WHP

Lands' End Attracts Bids From Authentic Brands, WHP
(AP)

Wednesday, 02 July 2025 11:20 AM EDT

Brand management companies Authentic Brands Global and WHP Global have submitted bids to acquire apparel retailer Lands’ End, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Lands’ End, known for its casual sweaters and other apparel, announced in March that it was exploring different strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, to maximize value for shareholders. The company is working with investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners.

Before this report, the company was trading at nearly $11 per share for a roughly $360 million market capitalization on Wednesday.

Lands’ End, WHP and Authentic declined to comment.

Department store chain Sears used to own Lands’ End until it spun it off in 2014. The company predominantly sells its products online and has faced a slowdown in demand for its classic lifestyle outfits that include swimwear, outerwear, accessories and footwear.

Brand management firms like Authentic and WHP typically buy a brand's IP and then license it to operating partners which have the manufacturing, design and sales responsibilities.

Authentic’s brand portfolio includes Reebok and Champion while WHP owns Toys"R"Us and Vera Wang.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Brand management companies Authentic Brands Global and WHP Global have submitted bids to acquire apparel retailer Lands' End, according to two people familiar with the matter.
lands end, authentic brands, whp global
177
2025-20-02
Wednesday, 02 July 2025 11:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved