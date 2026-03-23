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LaGuardia Crash Triggers Nationwide Flight Disruptions

LaGuardia Crash Triggers Nationwide Flight Disruptions

An Air Canada Jet sits on the runway at LaGuardia Airport, March 23, 2026, after colliding with a Port Authority aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle after landing in New York. (Ryan Murphy/AP)

By    |   Monday, 23 March 2026 07:44 AM EDT


A deadly overnight crash at New York’s LaGuardia Airport is already triggering widespread disruptions to U.S. air travel on Monday, with ripple effects expected far beyond the New York City region.

Officials have shut down LaGuardia until at least 2 p.m., canceling all inbound and outbound flights during one of the busiest travel periods of the week.

The closure has forced airlines to divert traffic to nearby airports, including JFK and Newark, creating congestion across the region and compounding delays, Business Insider reports.

The impact is not limited to New York.

Because LaGuardia serves as a key domestic hub — particularly for short-haul routes along the East Coast — flight cancellations and aircraft diversions are expected to cascade through the national air travel system.

Airlines must now reposition aircraft and crews, a logistical challenge that often leads to delays lasting well beyond the initial disruption, potentially into Tuesday.

Travelers are also facing longer security lines as shifting passenger volumes strain airport operations.

The situation is further complicated by an ongoing partial Department of Homeland Security shutdown, with TSA agents working without pay — raising concerns about staffing shortages and slower screening times nationwide.

In the immediate term, passengers should expect a combination of cancellations, delays, and overcrowding at major airports, particularly in the Northeast.

More broadly, the LaGuardia crash is shaping up to be a significant national travel disruption, underscoring how quickly a single airport shutdown can ripple across the entire U.S. aviation network.

© 2026 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


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A deadly overnight crash at New York's LaGuardia Airport is already triggering widespread disruptions to U.S. air travel on Monday, with ripple effects expected far beyond the New York City region.
laguardia, air canada, crash, flight, disruptions
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2026-44-23
Monday, 23 March 2026 07:44 AM
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