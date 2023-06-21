×
US Regulator Approves Lab-Grown Chicken for Sale

A prepared dish of Good Meat's cultivated chicken is shown at the Eat Just office in Alameda, Calif. The Agriculture Department issued final approvals on June 21 to Upside Foods and Good Meat to sell “lab grown” or “cultivated” meat. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Wednesday, 21 June 2023 01:22 PM EDT

The United States has granted its first-ever approvals to two companies to sell chicken grown directly from animal cells, paving the way for lab-grown meat to be offered to consumers.

The United States Department of Agriculture reviewed and approved food safety systems at the facilities of Upside Foods and Good Meat, a spokesperson for the agency told AFP Wednesday, with the companies adding the products would be available soon at certain restaurants.

Both companies were previously cleared by the Food and Drug Administration in November, and the USDA then cleared their product labels to ensure they were truthful, last week.

"This approval will fundamentally change how meat makes it to our table," said Uma Valeti, CEO and Founder of Upside Foods, in a statement.

"It's a giant step forward towards a more sustainable future - one that preserves choice and life."

Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO of GOOD Meat, added: "We have been the only company selling cultivated meat anywhere in the world since we launched in Singapore in 2020, and now it's approved to sell to consumers in the world's largest economy."

Following approval, Upside processed its first order, placed by three-Michelin-star Chef Dominique Crenn's restaurant Bar Crenn in San Francisco.

Good Meat, meanwhile, started production of its first batch that will be sold to celebrity chef and philanthropist Jose Andres.

Andres will sell the product at a yet-to-be-revealed restaurant in the capital Washington.

© AFP 2023


