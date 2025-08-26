Kroger to Lay Off Nearly 1,000 Corporate Workers

Kroger is laying off nearly 1000 corporate workers, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday, citing a memo sent to staff by interim CEO Ron Sargent.

The company, as of February, employed over 409,000 staff, with most of them working in stores. The grocer had said in June it would close about 60 underperforming stores over the next 18 months.

Kroger will reinvest savings into other areas, such as lowering prices, opening new locations and creating store-level jobs, the memo said, according to the report.