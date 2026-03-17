Kraft Heinz to Launch High-Protein Mac & Cheese

Kraft Heinz said Tuesday it plans to launch high-protein Mac & Cheese as part of CEO Steve Cahillane's efforts to revive the packaged food maker after hitting pause on its plans to split.

Last month, Kraft Heinz halted efforts to split the company and said the challenges were "fixable and within our control."

The new product line, called PowerMac, will be launched in April and will include 17 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber per serving.

Cahillane said at the time of announcing the pause that underinvestment had starved brands such as Oscar Mayer and Kraft Mac & Cheese.

The packaged food industry has been trying to cope with a change in dietary preferences toward healthier foods, accelerated by the U.S. administration's "Make America Healthy Again" campaign as well as fast adoption of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs.

Available in two flavors, Original and White Cheddar, PowerMac will roll out at major retailers for $2.99 per 7.25-ounce box.

The company also plans to launch in April "better-for-you" Lunchables and Capri-Sun drinks with electrolytes and low sugar.

The launches are a part of Kraft Heinz's $600 million investment into the business announced last month.