×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kraft heinz ceo

Kraft Heinz Taps Insider Abrams-Rivera as CEO

Kraft Heinz Taps Insider Abrams-Rivera as CEO
Kraft Heinz Chief Executive Officer Miguel Patricio kicks off Rise Against Hunger meal-packing event, in a mission to give 1.5 billion meals to those in need by 2025, in Chicago (Jean-Marc Giboux/AP/2022 file photo)

Monday, 14 August 2023 09:42 AM EDT

Kraft Heinz said Monday Chief Executive Miguel Patricio will step down from the role and will be replaced by Carlos Abrams-Rivera, the president of its North American business, effective Jan. 1.

Patricio, who has served as the Kraft's CEO since 2019, will remain non-executive chair of the company's board, the company said.

Abrams-Rivera joined Kraft in 2020 and is credited with steering the company's North American retail and foodservice businesses through the pandemic. He will take on the added responsibilities as president of Kraft Heinz, effective immediately.

Kraft Heinz earlier this month missed estimates for quarterly sales, as customers bought fewer packaged meals and condiments from the Jell-O maker because of higher product prices.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Kraft Heinz said Monday Chief Executive Miguel Patricio will step down from the role and will be replaced by Carlos Abrams-Rivera, the president of its North American business, effective Jan. 1.
kraft heinz ceo
114
2023-42-14
Monday, 14 August 2023 09:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved