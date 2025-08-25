Korean Air Expected to Order 100 Boeing Airplanes

Korean Air is expected to announce an order Monday for about 100 Boeing airplanes coinciding with the visit of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to Washington, sources told Reuters.

The order, the largest in the Korean air carrier's history, is expected to include a mix of 787s, 777s and 737 Boeing airplanes, the sources said. Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stephanie Pope and Korean Air CEO Cho Won-tae were both attending an event of business leaders with the South Korean leader in Washington.

Boeing declined to comment.

In March, South Korea's industry ministry said Korean Air said would soon finalize a $32.7 billion deal for new Boeing and GE Aerospace engines. Korean Air last year said it would order 20 777-9 and 20 787-10 planes from Boeing, with options for an additional 10 aircraft, and signed a memorandum of understanding in 2024.

Many countries negotiating trade deals with the Trump administration have announced or plan to announce significant Boeing airplane orders.