WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kohls | earnings

Kohl's Shares Crater 22% on Surprise Quarterly Loss

Kohl's Shares Crater 22% on Surprise Quarterly Loss
(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Thursday, 30 May 2024 07:46 AM EDT

Department store chain Kohl's cut its annual sales and profit forecast Thursday after posting a surprise quarterly loss, on weaker consumer demand for its apparel and footwear, dragging its shares down 22% in premarket trade.

American consumers are prioritizing essential purchases over non-essentials like apparel, electronics and home goods, as they are faced with the resumption of student loan repayments, dwindling pandemic-era savings and higher interest rates.

"We are approaching our financial outlook for the year more conservatively given the first-quarter underperformance and the ongoing uncertainty in the consumer environment," Chief Executive Officer Tom Kingsbury said in a statement.

The retailer forecast fiscal 2024 net sales to fall between 2% and 4%, compared with its previous expectation of between a 1% drop and a 1% rise.

Kohl's now expects annual earnings per share in the range of $1.25 and $1.85, compared with its previous forecast of $2.10 to $2.70.

The company reported a per-share loss of 24 cents in the first quarter. Analysts were expecting a profit of 4 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Department store chain Kohl's cut its annual sales and profit forecast Thursday after posting a surprise quarterly loss, on weaker consumer demand for its apparel and footwear, dragging its shares down 22% in premarket trade.
kohls, earnings
176
2024-46-30
Thursday, 30 May 2024 07:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved