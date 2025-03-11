WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kohls | earnings | inflation | consumer | spending

Kohl's Forecasts Bigger-Than-Expected Sales Drop

Kohl's Forecasts Bigger-Than-Expected Sales Drop
(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 11 March 2025 08:03 AM EDT

Kohl's Corp. forecast a bigger drop in annual comparable sales than expected Tuesday, piling on more pressure on new boss Ashley Buchanan as he engineers a turnaround at the U.S. department store chain struggling with uneven demand.

Shares of the apparel retailer fell 10% before the bell.

Kohl's joins larger rival Macy's and big-box retailers Walmart and Target in providing a cautious forecast as U.S. inflation risks rise and recession fears mount amid a chaotic implementation of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The squeeze comes as sales have been under pressure over the last three years as consumers turned to cheaper options at discount retailers including TJ Maxx parent TJX Cos.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company expects 2025 same-store sales to decline 4% to 6%, compared with estimates for a 0.9% drop, according to data compiled by LSEG.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Kohl's Corp. forecast a bigger drop in annual comparable sales than expected Tuesday, piling on more pressure on new boss Ashley Buchanan as he engineers a turnaround at the U.S. department store chain struggling with uneven demand.
kohls, earnings, inflation, consumer, spending
137
2025-03-11
Tuesday, 11 March 2025 08:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved