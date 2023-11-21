×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kohls | earnings | inflation

Kohl's Misses as Customers Cut Back Spending

Kohl's Misses as Customers Cut Back Spending
(AP)

Tuesday, 21 November 2023 07:32 AM EST

Kohl's Tuesday posted a bigger than expected drop in quarterly sales, as customers spent less dollars at its department stores amid persistently high inflation.

Shares of the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company, fell 2.4% in premarket trading.

American shoppers have continued to defer non-essential purchases and are choosing to spend more dollars on essentials as resumption of student loan repayments, depleting pandemic-era savings, and higher interest rates squeeze household budgets.

Its comparable sales decreased by 5.5% in the third quarter, compared with analysts' estimate for a 3% fall, according to LSEG data.

However, Kohl's became the latest retailer to signal that its efforts to cut down on inventories from the 2022 highs and have products that are in demand going into the holiday season was beginning to pay off.

Inventories were down 13% in the quarter, the third straight quarter of decline.

The company also raised the lower-end of its annual profit forecast and expected per-share earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.70, compared with its previous forecast of $2.10 to $2.70.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Kohl's Tuesday posted a bigger than expected drop in quarterly sales, as customers spent less dollars at its department stores amid persistently high inflation.
kohls, earnings, inflation
172
2023-32-21
Tuesday, 21 November 2023 07:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved