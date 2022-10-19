×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kinder morgan earnings | jet fuel

Kinder Morgan Profit Jumps 16.4% on Higher Jet Fuel Volumes

Kinder Morgan Profit Jumps 16.4% on Higher Jet Fuel Volumes

Wednesday, 19 October 2022 04:37 PM EDT

Kinder Morgan Inc. reported a 16.4% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the U.S. pipeline operator transported higher jet fuel volumes amid a boom in airline travel demand.

Kinder Morgan transported 11% more jet fuel in the July-September quarter from a year earlier.

Earnings from natural gas pipelines rose 6% to $1.16 billion in the reported quarter, primarily on increased volumes on the KinderHawk gathering system.

"Our Natural Gas Pipelines segment continues to see strong demand for the extensive firm transport and storage services we offer, as well as favorable contract renewals on multiple assets across our network," Chief Executive Officer Steve Kean said.

The Texas-based company posted a net income of $576 million, or 25 cents per share, for the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $495 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Kinder Morgan Inc. reported a 16.4% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the U.S. pipeline operator transported higher jet fuel volumes amid a boom in airline travel demand.
kinder morgan earnings, jet fuel
138
2022-37-19
Wednesday, 19 October 2022 04:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved