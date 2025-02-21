2024 Kia Sorento X-Pro: A Rugged Take on the Midsize SUV

The 2024 Kia Sorento X-Pro marks a bold step forward for the Sorento lineup, offering a more rugged, adventure-ready version of this popular midsize SUV. While Kia has long been known for its value-packed vehicles, the introduction of the X-Pro trim solidifies the brand’s commitment to appealing to outdoor enthusiasts.

With added off-road capability, all-terrain tires, a revised suspension, and subtle design tweaks, the Sorento X-Pro seeks to bridge the gap between everyday usability and off-road adventure. But does it truly deliver on its promise? Let’s take a deep dive into its design, performance, off-road capability, interior comfort, technology, safety features, and overall value.

Exterior Design: Rugged Yet Refined

At first glance, the 2024 Sorento X-Pro looks more aggressive than the standard Sorento, thanks to a series of exterior modifications that set it apart. The blacked-out front grille, unique 17-inch wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich all-terrain tires, and exclusive X-Pro badging give the SUV a more assertive stance. Kia has also increased the ground clearance slightly, enhancing its off-road credentials.

While the Sorento X-Pro retains the same basic shape as the standard model, its design feels more in line with rugged SUVs like the Subaru Outback Wilderness or Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road. The LED headlights and taillights add a modern touch, while the matte black exterior trim replaces some of the chrome accents found on other Sorento trims.

Overall, the X-Pro strikes a nice balance between aggressive styling and everyday practicality. It looks tough without being overly ostentatious, making it a great option for those who want a rugged aesthetic without sacrificing sophistication.

Performance and Powertrain

Under the hood, the Sorento X-Pro features Kia’s tried-and-true 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, delivering 281 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque. This engine is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which provides smooth shifts and responsive acceleration. Kia’s all-wheel-drive system comes standard on the X-Pro, featuring a center-locking differential and various drive modes to optimize traction in different conditions.

On paved roads, the Sorento X-Pro delivers a confident and refined driving experience. The turbocharged engine offers plenty of punch, allowing the SUV to accelerate swiftly when merging onto highways or passing slower vehicles. The steering is well-weighted, and the suspension does a commendable job of absorbing bumps while maintaining good road feedback.

However, the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission can sometimes feel a bit hesitant at low speeds, particularly in stop-and-go traffic. While it’s a solid gearbox overall, those who frequently drive in urban environments might find the occasional sluggishness a minor drawback.

Towing capacity is another key highlight of the X-Pro. Unlike the standard Sorento, which maxes out at 3,500 pounds, the X-Pro boasts an increased towing capacity of 4,500 pounds, making it more capable for hauling small trailers, boats, or off-road gear.

Off-Road Capability: Can It Handle the Trails?

Kia has positioned the Sorento X-Pro as an adventure-ready SUV, but how does it perform when the pavement ends? While it’s not a hardcore off-roader like the Jeep Wrangler or Ford Bronco, it holds its own in light to moderate off-road conditions.

The all-terrain tires provide excellent grip on dirt, gravel, and mud, while the AWD system effectively distributes power to the wheels that need it most. The X-Pro also benefits from a slight suspension lift, giving it improved approach and departure angles.

However, the Sorento X-Pro lacks features like skid plates or a low-range transfer case, which limits its capability on more challenging trails. It’s best suited for weekend adventures involving forest trails, dirt roads, and mild rock crawling rather than extreme off-road environments.

For most buyers, though, the X-Pro’s off-road capability will be more than sufficient. It provides enough ruggedness to handle camping trips, unpaved mountain roads, and inclement weather while still being a comfortable daily driver.

Interior and Comfort: Practical and Well-Equipped

Inside, the Sorento X-Pro retains the high-quality, feature-rich cabin that has made the Sorento a standout in its class. The interior design is modern and upscale, with soft-touch materials, stitched leatherette accents, and a well-organized dashboard layout. The X-Pro gets unique upholstery with durable, easy-to-clean surfaces designed for outdoor adventures.

The seating is comfortable and supportive, with the front seats offering heating and ventilation. The second row provides ample space, and buyers can opt for either a bench seat or captain’s chairs. The third row, while useful for occasional passengers, remains best suited for children or shorter trips due to limited legroom.

Cargo space is generous, with 12.6 cubic feet behind the third row, 45 cubic feet with the third row folded down, and a maximum of 75.5 cubic feet with all rear seats folded. This makes the Sorento X-Pro a practical choice for those needing to haul gear for road trips or outdoor excursions.

Technology and Infotainment

Kia has equipped the Sorento X-Pro with a solid suite of technology features. A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes standard, featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and integrated navigation. The interface is intuitive and responsive, though Kia still relies on wired smartphone connectivity rather than wireless.

A digital instrument cluster complements the infotainment system, providing crisp graphics and customizable displays. The X-Pro also includes a premium Bose audio system, which delivers clear and immersive sound quality.

Other tech features include a wireless phone charger, multiple USB ports, and Kia’s UVO connected services, which allow remote access to vehicle functions via a smartphone app.

Safety Features and Driver Assistance

Kia continues to prioritize safety, and the Sorento X-Pro is no exception. It comes loaded with advanced driver-assistance features, including:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Blind-Spot Collision Warning

Lane-Keeping Assist

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

360-Degree Camera System

These features help make driving more convenient and safer, whether navigating busy highways or off-road trails. The adaptive cruise control works smoothly, adjusting speed seamlessly in traffic, while the lane-keeping assist ensures the vehicle stays centered on the road.

Fuel Economy: Respectable for Its Class

Despite its added ruggedness, the Sorento X-Pro still delivers reasonable fuel economy. The turbocharged engine achieves an estimated 22 mpg in the city, 27 mpg on the highway, and 24 mpg combined. While these numbers are slightly lower than the standard Sorento AWD models, they remain competitive for a midsize SUV with off-road capability.

Drivers looking for better fuel efficiency might consider the Sorento Hybrid, though it doesn’t come in an X-Pro variant.

Pricing and Value

The 2024 Kia Sorento X-Pro is priced starting around $45,000, which places it in a competitive position against similar adventure-oriented SUVs like the Subaru Outback Wilderness and Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road.

For the price, buyers get a well-equipped, stylish SUV with a balance of comfort, technology, and light off-road capability. While it doesn’t offer hardcore off-road features, it provides enough versatility for most adventure-seekers while still excelling as a daily driver.

Final Verdict: A Great Middle Ground

The 2024 Kia Sorento X-Pro successfully blends everyday practicality with enhanced ruggedness, making it a great option for those who want a family-friendly SUV with a bit more adventure potential. While it won’t replace a dedicated off-roader, it provides a solid mix of comfort, capability, and style.

Pros:

✅ Rugged styling with off-road-ready features

✅ Strong turbocharged engine with 4,500-lb towing capacity

✅ Well-equipped, comfortable interior

✅ Advanced technology and safety features

Cons:

❌ Transmission can feel hesitant at low speeds

❌ Third-row space is limited

❌ Not as off-road capable as true 4x4 SUVs

If you’re looking for an SUV that can handle weekend adventures while still being a refined daily driver, the Sorento X-Pro is an excellent choice.

