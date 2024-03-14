×
Ken Griffin: Trump Would Win Election If Held Today

Ken Griffin, founder and CEO, Citadel, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California. (Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 14 March 2024 01:05 PM EDT

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin says that if the 2024 election were held today, Donald Trump would win.

“Right here? Right now? The election is tomorrow? He wins it,” the Republican mega-donor told CNBC.

“For investors, overall, a Trump administration is good for our capital markets,” Griffin told CBNC’s Sara Eisen.

Griffin said he had a “fantastic working relationship” with Trump when he was in office.

“I’ll give the president credit,” the Citadel CEO said. “He listened. He cared deeply about the American people, and he’s very different in a small room with a small number of people.

“He’s very different than the person he’s often personified by in the media or in the press,” Griffin continued. “It’s actually quite touching, to be blunt.”

Griffin said he is anxious to hear more about Trump’s economic and social policies, stopping short of endorsing him.

