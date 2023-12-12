×
Ken Griffin Taps St. Patrick's Air Rights for Skyscraper

St. Patrick's Cathedral, New York, (Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 12 December 2023 12:00 PM EST

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin is in contract to acquire the air rights from St. Patrick’s Cathedral to build a 1.7 million-square-foot office tower for his hedge fund at 350 Park Avenue, Bloomberg reports.

Working with Vornado Reality Trust and Rudin, Citadel is aiming to build a giant skyscraper on three existing properties at the tony Manhattan address.

A limited liability company has struck a deal with the owner of 631 Fifth Avenue, where St. Patrick’s Cathedral sits, for 315,000 to 525,000 square feet of excess development rights, according to a court filing.

At $312.50 a square foot, Citadel could pay as much as $164 million for the air rights.

An Archdiocese spokesman confirmed that the Cathedral, which occupies an entire New York city block, is in discussions to sell some of its air rights.

“It is our hope that the money will go to the continued upkeep of the Cathedral,” Joseph Zwilling, director of communications for the Archiocese of New York, told Bloomberg.

Spokespeople for Citadel, Vornado and Rudin declined to comment.

