Kellogg Beats Revenue Estimates on Higher Prices

(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 07 May 2024 09:21 AM EDT

WK Kellogg Co. beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on Tuesday, as higher product prices offset pressure from slowing demand for the Froot Loops maker's ready-to-eat breakfast items and snacks.

Like other major brands in the packaged food market, the spun-off North American cereal business of Kellanova has been ramping up prices to shield its margins from an inflation-induced slowdown in consumer spending.

Its pricing rose by 6.3% in the reported quarter, driving volumes down 7%.

Kellanova had also posted better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit last week and maintained the 2024 forecast provided in August.

WK Kellogg reported sales of $707 million for the first quarter ended March 30, above analysts' average estimate of $697.8 million, according to LSEG data.

The Apple Jacks cereal maker also reaffirmed its annual adjusted net sales growth range forecast at down 1% to up 1%.

It reported a net income of $33 million, or 37 cents per share, from $24 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a profit of 38 cents.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


