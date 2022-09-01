×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kate moss wellness brand cosmoss

'Cosmoss': Supermodel Kate Moss Launches Wellness Brand

'Cosmoss': Supermodel Kate Moss Launches Wellness Brand
Model Kate Moss attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on May 2, 2022. (AP)

Thursday, 01 September 2022 12:48 PM EDT

British supermodel Kate Moss on Thursday launched a website selling her own beauty and lifestyle products called Cosmoss, becoming the latest star to venture into branded e-commerce.

Moss follows celebrities such as U.S. actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who has forged a second career marketing wellness products on her Goop website.

With her sculpted cheek bones, grungy style and famous boyfriends including U.S. actor Johnny Depp and British musician Pete Doherty, Moss epitomised the 1990s-era fashion scene and its hard-partying lifestyle.

But in an interview on BBC radio's "Desert Island Discs" in July, Moss said that she now prefers trips to the garden center and meditation to clubbing, and is "not into being out of control anymore".

Vogue magazine reported that Moss, 48, spent two-and-a-half years developing the products for her new brand.

So far the Cosmossbykatemoss.com website sells a small range of vegan-friendly products including tins of herbal teabags for £20 ($23), facial oil containing CBD (£105) — an active ingredient in cannabis — and perfume with essential oils (£120).

Moss recommends using the products in combination in "rituals" that "balance body and soul with the natural environment and the circadian cycles".

Cosmoss is not Moss's first venture into personal branding.

She designed a line of clothing for teen fashion chain Topshop — which closed its physical stores during the pandemic — and gave her name to lipsticks by Rimmel.

In 2016 she launched a talent agency, Kate Moss Agency, signing her own daughter, Lila Moss, as well as other offspring of stars such as Ella Richards (granddaughter of Keith) and artists such as Rita Ora.

In May, Moss testified at former boyfriend Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The model said that reports that Depp once threw her down a flight of stairs were untrue.

© AFP 2022


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
British supermodel Kate Moss on Thursday launched a website selling her own beauty and lifestyle products called Cosmoss, becoming the latest star to venture into branded e-commerce.
kate moss wellness brand cosmoss
293
2022-48-01
Thursday, 01 September 2022 12:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved