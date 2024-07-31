Silicon Valley Billionaires Pledge Support for Kamala

More than 100 venture capitalists including entrepreneur Mark Cuban and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman threw their support behind U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris Wednesday, in a counterweight to tech billionaires backing Republican rival Donald Trump.

"We spend our days looking for, investing in and supporting entrepreneurs who are building the future. We are pro-business, pro-American dream, pro-entrepreneurship, and pro-technological progress," the group said in a public petition posted online.

"We also believe in democracy as the backbone of our nation. We believe that strong, trustworthy institutions are a feature, not a bug, and that our industry - and every other industry - would collapse without them."

Investor Chris Sacca, Katie Stanton of Moxxie, Eva Ho of Fika Ventures and Rebecca Kaden of Union Square Ventures, were among those who signed the letter and pledged to vote for Harris in the Nov. 5 election.

The letter comes after Trump drew support from other wealthy, high-profile Silicon Valley venture capitalists and investors.

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, publicly endorsed Trump for the first time after the July 13 assassination attempt on the former U.S. president.

Entrepreneur and investor David Sacks, the former chief operating officer of PayPal and a close friend of Musk, has also hosted fundraisers for Trump.