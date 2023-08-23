×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: juul layoff

Juul to Lay off 30% of Workforce in Cost-Cut Push

Juul to Lay off 30% of Workforce in Cost-Cut Push
(AP)

Wednesday, 23 August 2023 01:57 PM EDT

Juul Labs is planning to lay off 30% of its workforce, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters Wednesday, as the e-cigarettes maker aims to reduce its operating costs.

The restructuring is aimed at maximizing profitability and cash-flow generation, the company said in a statement, adding that it would substantially reduce its headcount to deliver on the company's strategy.

The e-cigarettes maker joins several companies across corporate America that have trimmed their workforce this year in a bid to rein in costs amid still-high inflation and rising interest rates.

Juul would lay off about 250 people, bringing its workforce down to around 650, the source said.

The Wall Street Journal had first reported on the news earlier Wednesday.

Last year, the once red-hot vaping company had planned to lay off about 400 people and reduce its operating budget by 30% to 40% as part of a reorganization, staving off a possible bankruptcy filing.

The fresh round of job cuts would reduce operating expenses by $225 million, WSJ reported on Wednesday, citing a company spokesperson.

Juul has also been under pressure over the past year, as it has had to deal with lawsuits related to marketing of its e-cigarettes.

In April, the company had agreed to pay $462 million over eight years to settle claims by six U.S. states including New York and California, along with the District of Columbia, that it unlawfully marketed its addictive products to minors.

On Tuesday, Marlboro maker Altria Group said that its unit NJOY has filed a complaint against Juul with the U.S. International Trade Commission, seeking a ban on the import and sale of Juul products.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Juul Labs is planning to lay off 30% of its workforce, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters Wednesday, as the e-cigarettes maker aims to reduce its operating costs.
juul layoff
273
2023-57-23
Wednesday, 23 August 2023 01:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved