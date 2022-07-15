×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: juul | e-cigarette | refinancing | fda

E-cigarette Maker Juul Seeks New Financing

E-cigarette Maker Juul Seeks New Financing
(AP)

Friday, 15 July 2022 03:06 PM EDT

Juul Labs Inc. is seeking fresh financing at a time when the company is navigating uncertainty due to lawsuits and a potential ban on sales of its e-cigarettes by U.S. health regulators, Bloomberg News reported Friday.

The company's bankers at Centerview Partners are sounding out investors for a possible $400 million first-lien term loan due August 2023, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The proceeds would help refinance an existing term loan, which has around $394 million outstanding and matures on the same date, the report added.

Juul did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Centerview Partners declined comment.

Another option Juul is considering is a new $150 million second-lien term loan, which may have an August 2024 maturity, to help pay down some of the first-lien term loan and to increase liquidity, the report said.

Financing proposals for either loan are due July 21, according to the report.

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) blocked sales of Juul e-cigarettes and said the applications "lacked sufficient evidence" to show that sale of the products would be appropriate for public health.

However, Juul appealed the agency's order and earlier this month FDA put on hold its ban saying it would do an additional review of the company's marketing application.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Juul Labs Inc. is seeking fresh financing at a time when the company is navigating uncertainty due to lawsuits and a potential ban on sales of its e-cigarettes by U.S. health regulators, Bloomberg News reported Friday.
juul, e-cigarette, refinancing, fda
218
2022-06-15
Friday, 15 July 2022 03:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved