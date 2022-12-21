×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: justin bieber music rights deal

Justin Bieber Nears $200M Deal to Sell Music Rights

Justin Bieber Nears $200M Deal to Sell Music Rights
Justin Bieber at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (AP/2016 file photo)

Wednesday, 21 December 2022 04:04 PM EST

Pop star Justin Bieber is nearing a deal worth about $200 million to sell his music rights to Blackstone Inc.-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The potential deal includes the Canadian artist's interest in both his publishing and recorded music catalog, according to the report.

Hipgnosis buys song catalogs from artists and earns revenue when their music is streamed online or used in movies or advertising.

Bieber rose to fame when he was 13 years old following the success of his song "Baby." The pop star disclosed in June that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which left half of his face paralyzed, forcing him to cancel his performances.

Fellow pop artist Justin Timberlake sold the rights to his songs, including hits such as "Cry Me A River" and "Rock Your Body," to Hipgnosis Song Management in May.

Blackstone and Hipgnosis Song Management Ltd announced a partnership in October to invest about $1 billion to acquire music rights and manage catalogs.

Hipgnosis and Bieber did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Pop star Justin Bieber is nearing a deal worth about $200 million to sell his music rights to Blackstone Inc.-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
justin bieber music rights deal
185
2022-04-21
Wednesday, 21 December 2022 04:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved