JPMorgan Among Potential First Republic Buyers

Several banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are in talks with First Republic Bank for a potential deal, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could involve capital infusion to bolster the troubled lender after the collapse of SVB Financial last week triggered fears of a contagion, the report said.

A full takeover is also a possibility, though less certain, the report added.

JPMorgan and First republic bank did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Morgan Stanley declined to comment.