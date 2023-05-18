×
Tags: jpmorgan | jeffrey epstein | alvin bragg | manhattan da

JPMorgan Seeks Files From DA Bragg in Epstein Case

JPMorgan Seeks Files From DA Bragg in Epstein Case
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (Kyle Mazza/AP)

Thursday, 18 May 2023 11:03 AM EDT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is seeking documents from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as part of a lawsuit against the bank by women who say they were abused by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, court records showed Thursday.

Bragg took part in a May 16 telephone conference in the case alongside lawyers for the victims, the bank, former JPMorgan private banking chief Jes Staley and the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein had a home, the Manhattan federal court records showed.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff instructed Bragg to provide JPMorgan with a privilege log - or a description of documents the bank was seeking that he is withholding - by Friday. Further details on the reasons for Bragg's participation were not immediately clear.

A spokesperson for Bragg did not immediately respond to a request for comment. JPMorgan was not immediately available for comment.

JPMorgan's request came to light after Deutsche Bank AG agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit by women who accused the German bank of facilitating Epstein's sex trafficking.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


