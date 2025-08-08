WATCH TV LIVE

JPMorgan: Fed May Cut Rates at Each of Its Next 4 Meetings

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., June 25, 2025. (Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Friday, 08 August 2025 08:32 AM EDT

J.P.Morgan now expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 25 basis points at each of its next four meetings, bringing the policy rate to 3.5%, it said in a note Thursday, as the labor market and broader economy show signs of slowing.

The brokerage also flagged a potential shift in Fed leadership, after President Donald Trump announced plans to nominate economist Stephen Miran to replace Fed Governor Adriana Kugler.

JPM analysts said Miran's appointment could pave the way for deeper institutional reforms at the central bank.

