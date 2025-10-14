JPMorgan Profit Rises on Investment Banking Boom, Trading Strength

JPMorgan Chase's profit rose in the third quarter, fueled by multi-billion dollar deals and IPOs that boosted its investment bank, along with stronger trading performance.

Profit at the largest U.S. bank climbed to $14.39 billion, or $5.07 per share, in the three months ended September 30, it said on Tuesday. That compares with $12.9 billion, or $4.37 per share, a year earlier.

Corporate dealmaking has picked up sharply this year after a brief slowdown in April, supported by a resilient economy and hopes of interest rate cuts that pushed stocks to record highs.

Investment banking fees at JPMorgan rose 16% in the third quarter. Meanwhile, trading revenue also soared at a time when economic uncertainty remains.

Renewed confidence has lifted investment banking across Wall Street, with dealmakers expecting an even stronger environment in 2026 as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to cut rates.

JPMorgan collected the most investment banking fees among its rivals so far this year, according to analytics firm Dealogic.

Earlier this week, JPMorgan announced plans to hire bankers and invest up to $10 billion in U.S. companies critical to national security and economic resilience as part of a broader $1.5 trillion pledge.