JPMorgan to Open More US Branches

Friday, 14 July 2023 02:19 PM EDT
JPMorgan Chase plans to open about 130 Chase branches in the United States per year over the next two to three years, Nikkei Asia reported Friday, citing interviews with the bank's executives.
© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.