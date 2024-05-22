WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jpmorgan chase | cftc | trade | reporting | violations

JPMorgan to Pay $100M for CFTC Trade Reporting Violations

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 03:08 PM EDT

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is expected as soon as Wednesday to announce a $100 million settlement with JPMorgan Chase & Co over trade reporting lapses, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The bank is expected to admit that it broke the agency's rules as part of that deal, the person said.

A spokesperson for the CFTC declined to comment. A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment, but referred to previous statements that the bank self-reported the violation and that it found neither misconduct nor any harm to customers.

