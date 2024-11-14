WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: Jamie Dimon Won't Be Invited to Join Admin

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase (AP)

Thursday, 14 November 2024 02:39 PM EST

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon will not be invited to be a part of the administration of Donald Trump, the U.S. president-elect said on social media Thursday.

"I respect Jamie Dimon, of JPMorgan Chase, greatly, but he will not be invited to be a part of the Trump Administration," Trump said in his post.

A source told Reuters last week Dimon will remain at the bank and had no plans to join Trump's administration after earlier having been the subject of speculation as a Treasury secretary candidate in the build up to the Nov. 5 election.

