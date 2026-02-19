JPMorgan in Talks to Bank for Trump's Board of Peace

JPMorgan is in talks to provide banking services to the U.S.-led Board of Peace, an institution tasked with rebuilding Gaza, the Financial Times reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The bank has discussed providing services such as facilitating payments to and from the board, the report added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The White House and JPMorgan did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The FT report comes amid ongoing tensions between Trump and JPMorgan as the bank and its top boss Jamie Dimon contend with a $5 billion lawsuit filed by Trump last month, accusing the nation's largest lender and Dimon of closing several of his and his companies' accounts on political grounds.

Trump is set to preside over the first meeting of his Board of Peace later on Thursday, with delegations from 47 countries plus the European Union expected to attend the event.

U.S. President Donald Trump first proposed the Board of Peace in September 2025. The body was meant to supervise Gaza's temporary governance, with Trump thereafter saying it would expand to tackle conflicts around the world — a move some experts view as undermining the United Nations.