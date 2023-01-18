×
J&J to Discontinue HIV Vaccine Trial

J&J to Discontinue HIV Vaccine Trial
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 18 January 2023 09:24 AM EST

Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday the company and its partners will discontinue the late-stage trial of an HIV vaccine after it was found ineffective at preventing infections.

The global trial, which began in 2019, was conducted at over 50 sites.

While no safety issues were identified with the vaccine regimen, the trial's failure marks yet another setback in the search for an HIV vaccine.

Another HIV vaccine by J&J also failed a mid-stage study in a population of young women in sub-Saharan Africa in 2021.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


