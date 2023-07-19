Kerry: Tackling Global Warming Requires China's Efforts

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told China's vice president during a meeting in Beijing Wednesday that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius requires significant Chinese efforts to reduce carbon and non-carbon dioxide emissions, the State Department said.

Kerry stressed to Vice President Han Zheng "that limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius requires significant efforts by the PRC to reduce CO2 and non CO2 emissions, such as methane, and to contribute to global efforts to eliminate illegal deforestation," the department said in a statement.