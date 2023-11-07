×
Tags: joe biden | shawn fain | uaw

Biden to Meet With UAW President Fain

President Joe Biden speaks as he joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, Sept. 26, 2023, in Van Buren Township, Mich. United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain listens at left. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Tuesday, 07 November 2023 04:01 PM EST

Nov 7 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday will meet with United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain and tout the decision of Chrysler-parent Stellantis to reopen a shuttered assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, a White House official said.

Stellantis agreed to build a new $3.2 billion battery plant and invest $1.5 billion in a new mid-size truck factory in Illinois under its tentative labor agreement, the UAW said last week. The labor deals reached with the Detroit Three automakers includes a 25% pay hike, better retirement benefits and other significant improvements through April 2028.

