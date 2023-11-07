Biden to Meet With UAW President Fain

Nov 7 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday will meet with United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain and tout the decision of Chrysler-parent Stellantis to reopen a shuttered assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, a White House official said.

Stellantis agreed to build a new $3.2 billion battery plant and invest $1.5 billion in a new mid-size truck factory in Illinois under its tentative labor agreement, the UAW said last week. The labor deals reached with the Detroit Three automakers includes a 25% pay hike, better retirement benefits and other significant improvements through April 2028.