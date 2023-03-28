×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: joe biden | banking crisis

Biden Says Banking Crisis 'Not Over Yet'

Biden Says Banking Crisis 'Not Over Yet'
President Joe Biden in Durham, N.C., March 28, 2023 (AP)

Tuesday, 28 March 2023 05:14 PM EDT

U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday he has done what is possible to address the banking crisis with available authorities but that it is "not over yet."

Asked if the administration would not take any more executive action to address the matter, Biden said "Oh no, It's not over yet. We're watching very closely."

The failures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and, days later, Signature Bank, set off a broader loss of investor confidence in the banking sector that pummeled stocks and stoked fears of a full-blown financial crisis.

A deal to rescue Swiss bank Credit Suisse last week and a sale of SVB's assets to First Citizens Bancshares this week has helped restore some calm to markets, but investors remain wary of more troubles lurking in the financial system.

Earlier in the day, a top U.S. regulator told a Senate panel that SVB did a "terrible" job of managing risk before its collapse, fending off criticism from lawmakers who blamed bank watchdogs for missing warning signs.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday he has done what is possible to address the banking crisis with available authorities but that it is "not over yet."
joe biden, banking crisis
167
2023-14-28
Tuesday, 28 March 2023 05:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved