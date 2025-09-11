WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: jobs | unemployment | claims | labor | economy

Unemployment Claims Rise as Job Market Softens

Unemployment Claims Rise as Job Market Softens
(AP)

Thursday, 11 September 2025 08:41 AM EDT

The number of Americans filing new applications for jobless benefits increased sharply last week, consistent with a material softening in labor market conditions.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits jumped 27,000 to a seasonally adjusted 263,000 for the week ended September 6, the Labor Department said Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 235,000 claims for the latest week.

The government said this week that nonfarm payrolls could have been overstated by 911,000 jobs in the 12 months through March. That followed the release last Friday of the monthly employment report, which showed job growth almost stalled in August and the economy shed jobs in June for the first time in four and a half years amid tariff uncertainty.

A survey from the New York Federal Reserve on Monday showed consumers' confidence of finding a job in August was the lowest since June 2013. The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates at its policy meeting next Wednesday, with a quarter-percentage-point reduction fully priced in. The Fed paused its easing cycle in January because of uncertainty over the inflationary impact of tariffs.

The number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid were unchanged at 1.939 million during the week ending August 30, the claims report showed.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The number of Americans filing new applications for jobless benefits increased sharply last week, consistent with a material softening in labor market conditions.
jobs, unemployment, claims, labor, economy
210
2025-41-11
Thursday, 11 September 2025 08:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved