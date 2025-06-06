WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jobs | labor | tariffs | economy | federal | reserve | rates

US Employers Add a Solid 139,000 Jobs in May

US Employers Add a Solid 139,000 Jobs in May

An Amazon employee stands in an innovation center and places parcels from a conveyor belt into a box. (Wolf von Dewitz/AP)

Friday, 06 June 2025 08:42 AM EDT

U.S. job growth slowed in May amid headwinds from tariff uncertainty, while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%, potentially giving the Federal Reserve cover to delay resuming interest rate cuts for a while.

Urgent: Top 3 AI Stocks Set to Dominate the Market Comeback! Free Picks Here

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 139,000 jobs last month after rising by a downwardly revised 147,000 in April, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said in its closely watched employment report on Friday.

Economists had forecast 125,000 jobs added after a previously reported 177,000 rise in April. Estimates ranged from 75,000 to 190,000 jobs. The unemployment rate remained at 4.2% for the third straight month.

The economy needs to create roughly 100,000 jobs per month to keep up with growth in the working age population. That number could decline as President Donald Trump has revoked the temporary legal status of hundreds of thousands of migrants amid an immigration crackdown.

Much of the job growth this year reflects worker hoarding by businesses amid Trump's flip-flopping on tariffs, which economists say has hampered companies' ability to plan ahead. Opposition to Trump's tax-cut and spending bill from hardline conservative Republicans in the U.S. Senate and billionaire Elon Musk adds another layer of uncertainty for businesses.

Employers' reluctance to lay off workers potentially keeps the U.S. central bank on the sidelines until the end of the year. Financial markets expect the Fed will leave its benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged in the 4.25%-4.50% range this month, before resuming policy easing in September.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. job growth slowed in May amid headwinds from tariff uncertainty, while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%, potentially giving the Federal Reserve cover to delay resuming interest rate cuts for a while.
jobs, labor, tariffs, economy, federal, reserve, rates
256
2025-42-06
Friday, 06 June 2025 08:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved