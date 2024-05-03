WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jobs | hiring | slows | unemployment

Hiring Slows to 175K in April; Unemployment at 3.9%

Hiring Slows to 175K in April; Unemployment at 3.9%

A Now Hiring sign outside an Arthrex manufacturing facility in Pendleton, South Carolina (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Friday, 03 May 2024 08:42 AM EDT

U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in April and annual wage gains cooled, but it is probably too early to expect that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates before September as the labor market remains fairly tight.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 175,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department's Bureau of Statistics said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. Data for March was revised up to show payrolls rising by 315,000 jobs instead of 303,000 as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls advancing by 243,000. Estimates ranged from 150,000 to 280,000.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.9% from 3.8%, still staying below 4% for the 27th straight month.

Wages increased 3.9% in the 12 months through April after rising 4.1% in March. Wage growth in a 3.0%-3.5% range is seen as consistent with the Fed's 2% inflation target.

The U.S. central bank on Wednesday left its benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged in the current 5.25%-5.50% range, where it has been since July.

Financial markets continue to expect the central bank to start its easing cycle in September. A minority of economists believe the window is closing. Since March 2022 the Fed has raised its policy rate by 525 basis points.

Following news last week that economic growth slowed considerably in the first quarter, the moderation in payrolls could fan worries the economy was rapidly losing momentum in the second quarter. But the step-down in gross domestic product last quarter was largely because of a surge in imports, reflecting strong domestic demand.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in April and annual wage gains cooled, but it is probably too early to expect that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates before September as the labor market remains fairly tight.
jobs, hiring, slows, unemployment
258
2024-42-03
Friday, 03 May 2024 08:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved