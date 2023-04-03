56% of Workers Plan to Look for a New Job

The majority, 56%, of the workforce say they are likely to seek out a new job in the next 12 months, a Bankrate survey released Monday shows.



The goal of finding a better position is up from 51% last year and in spite of concerns about an economic downturn. In fact, 37% of the workforce, which includes those who already have a job and those looking for one, say they are very likely to look for a new job in the next 12 months.



Workers are also more proactive than ever about their careers, with younger workers especially more likely to take steps to get ahead.



Sixty-one percent of Gen Zers and Millennials have taken at least one of these five actions in the past year:

Found a new job

Asked for more work flexibility

Requested a raise

Quit a job

Relocated for their work



Furthermore, younger workers plan to continue to be proactive about their jobs in the next year, with a significant spike in all of these areas, especially asking for a raise or more work flexibility.



“While more than half of those in the workforce plan to look for a new job in the next year, many will also be pressing their employers for higher pay,” says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate. “If the significant share of workers indicating they plan to ask for higher pay are successful, they should also prioritize emergency savings during these uncertain times.”



Specifically, Hamrick recommends that people set up direct deposit into a high-yield saving account.



Bankrate also found that the job hunt will be led not just by younger workers but also by lower earners and minority workers.



Seventy-eight percent of Gen Z workers (those 18 to 26) and 61% of Millennials (27-42) plan to look for a new job in the next year. By comparison, only 47% of Gen Xers (43-58) and 28% of Baby Boomers (59-77) have this objective.



Sixty-six percent of those earning less than $50,000 a year plan to look for new work, along with 68% of African Americans and 67% of Hispanics.



Among all ages, 47% plan to ask for a raise, 42% will ask for more work flexibility, 30% are likely to quit their job, and 26% foresee relocating for a job.



Hamrick suggests that should the U.S. economy take a turn for the worse or enter a recession, or layoffs continue en masse, Americans might rethink changing their career plans.



“The future trajectory of the economy, including whether job losses substantially accelerate, as many expect, will help dictate how many workers look for a change, or will want to stay put,” Hamrick says.



Already, American workers are evenly split on prioritizing higher pay or work/life balance, with an even 30% citing compensation and 30% quality of life as their No. 1 goal.



Thirty-three percent of workers are worried about job security. This rises to a high of 42% of Millennials and declines to a low of 16% of Boomers. Thirty-six percent of Gen Zers are worried about keeping their jobs, while 29% of Gen Xers are concerned about job security.



Bankrate’s online survey of 2,417 adults was conducted by YouGov Plc March 8-10, 2023.