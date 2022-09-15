20 Jobs Likely to Vanish in the Next Decade

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has projected 20 jobs that are likely to disappear in the U.S. in the next decade. Surprisingly, some of these occupations — like switchboard operators and typists — aren’t already gone.



Eight of the 10 jobs that are going to see the biggest declines in openings, from 2021 to 2031, pay less than the median annual U.S. salary of $45,760, Business Insider reports. Hand cutters and trimmers, for instance, make only an average of $30,320 a year.



Here are the 20 jobs likely to vanish, starting with the largest percentage of losses:



Word processors and typists (a 38.2% decline projected between 2021 and 2031). In 2021, the U.S. offered 46,100 of these positions, with a median annual pay of $44,030.

Parking enforcement workers (37.1% decline). In 2021, there were a mere 8,600 of these jobs available, paying a median $46,590 a year.

Hand cutters and trimmers (28.4% decline). Last year, only 8,200 worked in this field, earning a median of $30,230.

Nuclear power reactor operators (26.8% decline). In 2021, 4,800 people operated nuclear power plants, earning $104,260 at the median.

Print binding and finishing (24.8% decline). A more populated field, book finishers numbered 42,200 in 2021, with a median annual pay of $36,590.

Watch and clock repairs (24.7% decline). There were only 2,200 people fixing watches and clocks last year, with a median annual pay of $44,250.

Data entry keyers (24.7% decline). In this age of voice recognition and automation, you might be surprised to learn that this industry employed 155,900 people in the U.S. in 2021, earning a median of $35,630 a year.

Telephone operators (24.5% decline). U.S. businesses employed 4,000 telephone operators in 2021, paying a median salary of $37,630 a year.

Switchboard operators (24.0% decline). Switchboard operators, associated with the very earliest days of phone usage, numbered 49,000, with median annual salaries of $30,150, in 2021.

Motor vehicle electronic equipment installers and repairers (23.4% decline). There were 9,200 people in this industry in 2021, earning a median annual pay of $40,670.

Press technicians and workers (22.7% decline). Twenty-six thousand people claimed this as their job title in 2021, earning a median of $42,610.

Mining roof bolters (21.5% decline). These are the people who shore up the roofs, walls, and floors of mining shafts, numbering 1,900 in 2021. This pays a median of $59,770 a year.

Floral designers (21.0% decline). There were 44,400 people working as floral designers in 2021, earning $29,880 a year at the median.

Installers of manufactured buildings/mobile homes (20.3% decline). There were 3,900 people assembling this type of housing in 2021, earning a median of $36,360.

Refractory materials repairers (20.2% decline). Excluding brick masons, there were a grand total of 700 people repairing refractory materials, which are resistant to heat or chemicals, in 2021. That paid a median of $54,250.

Executive secretaries/administrative assistants (20.2% decline). In this age of cellphones, laptops, work from home/hybrid work, and self-directed work, having a secretary is reserved more and more only for very top executives. Still 508,000 people worked as executive assistants in 2021, earning a median of $62,060.

Aircraft assemblers (19.4% decline). In 2021, 34,300 people held this job, which paid $49,480 at the median.

Legal secretaries/administrative assistants (19.2% decline). Like executive secretaries, this is a field that is fast dwindling. In 2021, only 157,800 people worked as legal secretaries, earning a median annual pay of $47,710.

Hand grinding and polishing (18.7% decline). U.S. employment in this field was 16,100 last year. This type of job paid $35,670 a year at the median.

Drilling and boring machine operators (18.6% decline). Just under 7,000 people held this job in 2021 (6,900), with a median annual pay of $38,580.