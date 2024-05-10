WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jim simons | obituary | renaissance

Quant Investing Pioneer Jim Simons Dies at 86

Quant Investing Pioneer Jim Simons Dies at 86

Friday, 10 May 2024 05:03 PM EDT

Billionaire investor James Simons, the mathematician and Cold War code-breaker who founded one of the world's most prominent and profitable hedge funds, Renaissance Technologies, has died, his foundation said Friday.

Simons, who was 86, founded in 1978 what would become the hedge fund Renaissance Technologies. The top-performing firm only hired scientists to develop its trading strategies, all of which were executed entirely by computers.

"We hire physicists, mathematicians, astronomers and computer scientists and they typically know nothing about finance," Simons, who previously taught math at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard, told a 2007 New York conference.

"We haven't hired out of Wall Street at all."

Based in New York, Renaissance employs mathematical and statistical methods in the design and execution of its investment programs, the firm says on its website.

Renaissance became one of the world's most successful hedge funds under Simons, who retired and stepped down as CEO in 2010.

Simons, who preferred to be called Jim, was secretive about how his firm made money. Renaissance focused on liquid financial instruments and avoided credit default swaps and collateralized debt instruments.

The 2019 book, "The Man Who Solved the Market," a biographical account of his life by Gregory Zuckerman described Simons as someone who viewed the markets as a code to be cracked. He collected and scrubbed enormous amounts of data in the search for statistically significant patterns.

Zuckerman highlighted Simons' Medallion trading system worked by designing a multitude of trades that work in concert to generate high returns at low risk across asset classes, in such a way that patterns normally remain hidden to other traders.

Simons was a master code breaker during the Vietnam war and worked with the National Security Agency. He also taught mathematics at MIT and Harvard University before he founded Renaissance.

In 1994, he along with his wife established the Simons Foundation, which supports scientists and organizations worldwide in advancing the frontiers of research in mathematics and the basic sciences.

Simons is survived by his wife, three children, five grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Billionaire investor James Simons, the mathematician and Cold War code-breaker who founded one of the world's most prominent and profitable hedge funds, Renaissance Technologies, has died, his foundation said Friday.
jim simons, obituary, renaissance
340
2024-03-10
Friday, 10 May 2024 05:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved