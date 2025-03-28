Jim Cramer: 'Market Far Healthier Than We Think'

CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks that despite the market’s declines, “the market may be far healthier than we think.”

Year-to-date, the worst-performing benchmark index is the Nasdaq, down 7.8%. The S&P has declined by 3.2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fared the best, giving up a mere 0.6% of its value since Jan. 1.

Individual stocks in sectors that do well in a strong economy, including energy, are performing well,” said the “Mad Money” host. Likewise, healthcare and financial services, which turn red in an economic slowdown, are also holding up — showing broad-based bright spots in the market.

“It’s terrific to see such a broad mixture of stocks winning here, from ones that can run in a recession to ones that can rally hard in a robust economy,” Cramer said.

“What it tells me is that the market may be far healthier than we think—and this backdrop simply isn’t as bad as many would have you believe,” said Cramer, a former hedge fund manager.

Stocks ended another day in the red Thursday, as investors continue to reel from Trump’s tariffs policies, the latest on imported autos and auto parts. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.37%, the S&P 500 slipped by 0.33%, and the Nasdaq lost 0.53%.

Cramer noted that while Big Tech stocks have been declining so far this year, he isn’t going to “say goodbye” to them because of their long-term track record and tremendous future promise.

Noting the highflying performers of the year, Cramer said he is “struck by how they represent a wide array of groupings that aren’t tethered in any particular economic world view.”

Chevron (CVX) has notched gains, Cramer noted. This is probably due to demand for natural gas and energy to fuel artificial intelligence data centers.

At the same time, a number of healthcare stocks that Cramer calls “textbook slowdown stocks” are having a good run, including CVS (CVS), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), and Cencora (COR).

Likewise, financial stocks — which rely on credit and sour during a recession — are delivering solid returns, Cramer continued. Examples include Brown & Brown (BRO), Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG), and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

“The leaders for the year, indeed, are very strange. Counterintuitive,” he said.