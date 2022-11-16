×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Jim Cramer | soft landing | inflation | recession

'Real Possibility' Fed Could Engineer a Soft Landing: Jim Cramer

'Real Possibility' Fed Could Engineer a Soft Landing: Jim Cramer
CNBC Anchor Jim Cramer (AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 16 November 2022 03:40 PM EST

CNBC anchor Jim Cramer believes that despite this year’s market volatility, stocks have shown resiliency in the face of continued shocks. Cramer pointed to a report that Russian missiles had crossed into Poland and the unresolved U.S. midterm elections as two such examples.

The market’s tenacity tells the former hedge fund manager it is possible for the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control while steering the U.S. economy away from a recession, otherwise known as a soft landing.

“The market hung in there, even in the face of some incredibly negative headlines,” Cramer said.

“If we can see the end of the purchasing spree … it’s a huge positive for stocks,” Cramer said. “It helps that we’ve finally worked out the kinks in the supply chain that were creating shortages all over the place. Put it all together, and there’s a real possibility the Fed can indeed engineer that fabled soft landing for the economy.”

Cramer said that even though retailers are reporting negative results for the third quarter and forecasting disappointing holiday sales, it is an overall positive for the economy and the markets that retailers are offloading lingering inventories. That could create another deflationary tailwind, Cramer said.

“That’s good for Ollie’s, great for TJX, terrific for the consumer, amazing for the Fed—and, therefore, perfect for investors.”


 

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
CNBC anchor Jim Cramer believes that despite this year's market volatility, stocks have shown resiliency in the face of continued shocks.
Jim Cramer, soft landing, inflation, recession
220
2022-40-16
Wednesday, 16 November 2022 03:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved