'Real Possibility' Fed Could Engineer a Soft Landing: Jim Cramer

CNBC anchor Jim Cramer believes that despite this year’s market volatility, stocks have shown resiliency in the face of continued shocks. Cramer pointed to a report that Russian missiles had crossed into Poland and the unresolved U.S. midterm elections as two such examples.



The market’s tenacity tells the former hedge fund manager it is possible for the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control while steering the U.S. economy away from a recession, otherwise known as a soft landing.



“The market hung in there, even in the face of some incredibly negative headlines,” Cramer said.



“If we can see the end of the purchasing spree … it’s a huge positive for stocks,” Cramer said. “It helps that we’ve finally worked out the kinks in the supply chain that were creating shortages all over the place. Put it all together, and there’s a real possibility the Fed can indeed engineer that fabled soft landing for the economy.”



Cramer said that even though retailers are reporting negative results for the third quarter and forecasting disappointing holiday sales, it is an overall positive for the economy and the markets that retailers are offloading lingering inventories. That could create another deflationary tailwind, Cramer said.



“That’s good for Ollie’s, great for TJX, terrific for the consumer, amazing for the Fed—and, therefore, perfect for investors.”





