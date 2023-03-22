×
jim cramer | nasdaq | technology stocks

'Short Nasdaq & Invite me to Your Funeral': Cramer

'Short Nasdaq & Invite me to Your Funeral': Cramer
CNBC "Mad Money" TV show host Jim Cramer (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Wednesday, 22 March 2023 10:07 AM EDT

CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer sees further opportunity in the tech-heavy Nasdaq index, up 12% so far this year.

“Short this [N]asdaq and invite me to your funeral,” Cramer tweeted.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk replied with a partying-face emoji. No wonder. Tesla is one of the biggest stocks in the Nasdaq Composite, which fell 33% in 2022.

Those interested in getting in on Cramer’s tip can buy a Nasdaq-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF), like the Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (ONEQ). In line with the index it tracks, the fund, which charges a 0.21% net expense ratio, is up 12% year to date.

Or, investors can pick up one of the major companies in the index of more than 3,000 stocks, one being Apple (AAPL), up 25% YTD.

Another is Microsoft (MSFT). Although the stock is down 13.08% YTD, Mizuho Securities analyst Gregg Moskowitz has a Buy rating on Microsoft and a price target of $315, implying a 17% upside potential.

Finally, there’s Amazon (AMZN), whose shares have appreciated 13% YTD. JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth has an Overweight rating on the stock and a price target of $135, which would mean a 39% increase.
 

CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer sees further opportunity in the tech-heavy Nasdaq index, up 12% so far this year.
Wednesday, 22 March 2023 10:07 AM
