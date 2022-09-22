×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jewelry heist beverly hills arrest

3 Arrested in $5 Million Beverly Hills Jewelry Heist

3 Arrested in $5 Million Beverly Hills Jewelry Heist
Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills is boarded up in anticipation of violence as a result of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. This is the same jewelry store that was the victim of a $5 million smash and grab on March 22, 2022. (Getty Images)

Thursday, 22 September 2022 01:44 PM EDT

Three suspects were arrested this week in connection with a brazen smash-and-grab robbery where $5 million worth of jewelry was stolen from a high-end Beverly Hills store earlier this year, police said.

Up to six robbers wielding sledgehammers smashed display cases and stole precious gems, designer watches and necklaces from Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills during the middle of the day on March 22.

Police and FBI investigators used surveillance footage to track down three of the suspects, who were arrested Wednesday after officers served search warrants at separate locations.

A 20-year-old man and an an unidentified juvenile were taken into custody in Long Beach, the Beverly Hills Police Department said in a news release.

A third suspect, a man from Gardena, was arrested by California Highway Patrol officers during a traffic stop in Barstow, officials said.

All three could face multiple charges including commercial burglary and conspiracy, the news release said.

A fourth robbery suspect, a 37-year-old man from Los Angeles, was already in custody for an unrelated offense, police said.

Evidence connecting the suspects to jewelry heist was recovered during Wednesday’s arrests, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Three suspects were arrested this week in connection with a brazen smash-and-grab robbery where $5 million worth of jewelry was stolen from a high-end Beverly Hills store earlier this year, police said.
jewelry heist beverly hills arrest
190
2022-44-22
Thursday, 22 September 2022 01:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved