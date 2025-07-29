JetBlue, United Partnership Gets Go-Ahead From DOT

JetBlue and United Airlines have cleared the U.S. Department of Transportation's review of their planned partnership which allows them to proceed with the implementation, the companies said Tuesday.

JetBlue had been seeking partnerships after a federal judge blocked its alliance with American Airlines in 2023.

In May, Jetblue and United unveiled a partnership, dubbed "Blue Sky," that would allow travelers to book flights on both carriers' websites, while interchangeably earning and using points in their frequent flyer programs.

Under the agreement, JetBlue would also provide United access to slots at the congested JFK International Airport at New York for up to seven round-trip flights, set to begin in 2027.

Spirit Airlines in June had urged the U.S. transportation body to reject the collaboration between the two carriers, saying it was anticompetitive and would prompt other large carriers to pursue similar deals.

Antitrust officials under the Trump administration have been taking a more lenient approach to corporate deals, a shift from the stricter stance seen under Biden.

In June, they approved several multibillion-dollar deals in just one week, signaling a greater willingness to settle with companies. More than 100 transactions have been granted shorter reviews this year, according to FTC data from July.

JetBlue and United said that Blue Sky would begin introducing new customer benefits starting in fall 2025, rolling them out in phases.